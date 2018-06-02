Two police officers who were stabbed while on duty are due to be released from hospital later today, Police Scotland has confirmed.

The news emerged after a 43-year-old man was charged with the attempted murder of constables Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, following an incident in Greenock on Friday.

The man, who has been arrested and charged, is due to appear in Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will also be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

After visiting the two officers, Chief Superintendent Gordon Crossan, the local policing commander for Renfrewshire and Inverclyde, said they were both in “remarkable spirits”.

He stated: “Both officers are in remarkable spirits despite what they have been through and are very appreciative of all the well wishes they have received from people across the country.

“They will be released later today into the care of their families and will receive support from Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Federation.

“Pc Sayer and Pc MacKenzie thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy while they recover at home.”

Pc Laura Sayer was injured in the incident (Police Scotland/PA)

Pc Sayer, who has six months’ service with Police Scotland, will undergo a minor surgical procedure before she is released, the force said.

Her colleague Pc MacKenzie, a serving officer for nine years, is also expected to be discharged later on Saturday.

Police have stressed incident was not terror-related and there is no risk to the wider public.

The two officers were initially taken to the Royal Inverclyde Hospital in Greenock after being injured in the town’s Gateside Gardens – although one was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

Pc Kenny MacKenzie has been with Police Scotland for nine years (Police Scotland/PA)

Police Scotland has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her best wishes, stating: “This is a reminder of the vital but often dangerous job our police men and women do, and what a huge debt of gratitude we owe to them.”