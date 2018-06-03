A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a 73-year-old woman’s body.

Jill Hibberd was found dead in the living room of her home on Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell, Barnsley, at 7.45am on Thursday.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said that a post-mortem examination had showed her death to be the result of stab wounds.

Officers are still looking to recover Ms Hibberd’s red Audi TT (South Yorkshire Police/PA)

On Sunday, the force confirmed that 40-year-old man, Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Willow Garth in Wombwell, had been charged with murder and burglary.

He will appear at Barnsley Magistrates Court on Monday.

Officers are still looking to recover Ms Hibberd’s red Audi TT – registration YM17 SYJ – after it was taken from her driveway at about 9pm on Wednesday, and have appealed for anyone with information on its whereabouts to come forward.