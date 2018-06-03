A Russian Soyuz space capsule carrying three astronauts from the International Space Station has landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan.

The capsule landed at 6:39pm local time on Sunday without apparent problems, descending under a red-and-white parachute.

LIVE: Three crew members are on their final return to Earth after 168 days in space. Watch: https://t.co/m9hYkxncsF — NASA (@NASA) June 3, 2018

On board were Russian Anton Shkaplerov, American Scott Tingle and Japan’s Norishige Kanai, ending a 168-day mission.

The orbiting laboratory now has a crew of three – Americans Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold and Russian Oleg Artemyev.

US astronaut Scott Tingle speaks on the phone to relatives shortly after the landing (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Another three astronauts are to be launched to the station on Wednesday.