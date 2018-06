Police in Berlin have opened fire on a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance near the city’s cathedral, wounding him in the legs.

A Berlin police spokesman described the wounded man as a “hooligan” but did not provide details about the circumstances of the shooting or his actions.

Police vehicles were positioned in front of Berlin Cathedral (Paul Zinken/AP)

Amateur video showed heavy police activity in the area of the Protestant cathedral, located in the centre of Germany’s capital.