A 27-year old man has been charged with the murder of a father-of-four at a pub in Co Cork.

Michael “Mike” Dineen, with an address of Ard Mhuileann, Ballinwillan in Mitchelstown, appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court on Sunday afternoon charged in connection with the death of Patrick (Paddy) O’Donnell.

Mr O’Donnell, of Stag Park, Ballindangan Road in Mitchelstown, died after an alleged assault in the town on Friday at around 11pm.

The 36-year-old was socialising at Willie Andies pub at New Square when the incident happened. He died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on his body was carried out at Cork University Hospital on Sunday.