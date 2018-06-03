Prime Minister Theresa May joined London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick in a remembrance service a year on from the London Bridge terror attack which left eight innocent people dead.

London Bridge terror attack anniversaryPolice patrol the south side of London Bridge ahead of the memorial events (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow home secretary Diane AbbottLabour leader Jeremy Corbyn and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott arrive for the service of commemoration at Southwark Cathedral ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London Bridge terror attack anniversaryA police dog and its handler check the scene ahead of events at London Bridge (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bishop of Southwark Christopher Chessun with members of the public Bishop of Southwark Christopher Chessun with members of the public on the south side of London Bridge (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Wayne Marques, the British Transport Police officer injured fighting off the attackersWayne Marques, the British Transport Police officer injured fighting off the attackers, stands next to a corbel of his face which will be placed on the north quire aisle of Southwark Cathedral ( Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lays flowers as Prime Minister Theresa May and Home Secretary Sajid Javid look onMayor of London Sadiq Khan lays flowers as Prime Minister Theresa May and Home Secretary Sajid Javid look on (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn lays flowers at Southwark Gateway Needle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
London Bridge terror attack anniversaryMembers of the public view floral tributes (Andrew Matthews/PA)
London Bridge terror attack anniversaryA note left alongside a floral tribute from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick (Andrew Matthews/PA)
London Bridge terror attack anniversaryMembers of the public hug on London Bridge (Andrew Matthews/PA)
London Bridge terror attack anniversaryA woman holds flowers and a placard on the south side of London Bridge (Andrew Matthews/PA)