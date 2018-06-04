At least six people have died after one of Central America’s most active volcanoes erupted, sending out fiery explosions of molten rock.

An undetermined number of people were missing following the eruption of the Volcan de Fuego, which is 27 miles from Guatemala City, national disaster coordinator Sergio Cabanas said.

Mr Cabanas said four people, including a disaster agency official, died when lava set a house on fire in El Rodeo village and two children were burned to death while standing on a bridge watching the volcano’s second eruption this year.

City workers sweep volcanic ash brought by the Volcan del Fuego (Luis Soto/AP)

David de Leon, spokesman for the disaster agency, said authorities had already evacuated about 300 people from nearby areas.

Ash was falling on the Guatemala City area as well as the departments of Sacatepequez, Chimaltenango and Escuintla, which are in south-central Guatemala around the volcano.

Streets and houses were covered in the colonial town of Antigua.

#VolcánDeFuego En estos momentos ya no se reporta caída de ceniza en los municipios de Acatenango, San Andrés Itzapa, Chimaltenango, Patzicia, Saragoza, Patzún y Tecpán Guatemala.Fuente: Aroldo Santelel, Delegado Departamental de la Secretaría Ejecutiva de la CONRED. pic.twitter.com/b2xCeox1E7 — CONRED (@ConredGuatemala) June 3, 2018

The Directorate of Civil Aeronautics announced that La Aurora International Airport was closed because of the danger posed to planes by the ash.

The volcano’s peak soars 3,763 meters (12,346 feet) above sea level.