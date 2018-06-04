A veteran runner has completed the last of 22 parkruns across Northern Ireland at Magilligan Prison.

Tommy Fee, 77, crossed the finish line at the Lower Drummans event at the Co Londonderry prison in 26:51 minutes.

The retired teacher from Banbridge joined inmates and prison staff for the five-kilometre run and said it was a friendly and sociable running community inside.

He said: “This is my first visit to a prison and I am so impressed by the work of the staff and how they are supporting those in their care.

“It has been such an uplifting and positive experience and I have met some really good people today.”

The parkrun is held within the prison grounds each week.

Prison Service director general Ronnie Armour with park runner Tommy Fee at Magilligan Prison (Lorcan Doherty/NI Prison Service/PA)

Director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Ronnie Armour, was at the finish line to congratulate Mr Fee.

He said: “Tommy is a truly inspirational person and one who we welcome to the prison to show that, through commitment and hard work, anything can be achieved.

“The parkrun at Magilligan Prison is going from strength to strength with more and more people taking part.

“Rehabilitation is at the heart of all we do at Magilligan, and indeed, across the whole of the Prison Service.

“The growing interest in parkrun and the participation by both staff and prisoners makes this a really important event which helps to create – through healthy bodies and minds – a safe community where we respect the law and each other.”