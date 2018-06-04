A 30-year-old man has been jailed for 23 years for drugging and raping men he met on the dating app Grindr, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Sam Ashley, also known as Davis, 30, from Portsmouth, was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court after being found guilty of four charges of rape, four counts of administering a substance with intent and two charges of attempted rape.

Lindsay Pennell, of the CPS, said: “Ashley met three of his victims on the dating app Grindr and one at a rugby club in 2016.

“On four of these occasions, Ashley administered drugs, without the knowledge or consent of the four men by putting it in their drinks or, on one occasion, giving tablets for a headache, leading him to believe they were paracetamol or ibuprofen.

Sam Ashley was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court (Chris Ison/PA)

“On more than three occasions, Ashley went on to rape or attempted to rape three of the victims while they were stupefied as a result of consuming the drugs, GHB, diazepam, zopiclone or a combination.

“Ashley denied all 10 charges but the Crown Prosecution Service worked closely with the police to build a strong case to include the victim’s accounts and expert evidence from a consultant toxicologist which saw the jury return guilty verdicts.

“I would like to commend the victims for their courage in coming forward and for supporting the prosecution.”