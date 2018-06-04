Two people have been arrested in connection with a hate crime which left a 39-year-old mother fighting for her life.

A 28-year-old man is being held by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of racially aggravated GBH and racially aggravated assault in connection with the hate crime assault in Bolton.

A 26-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault, police said.

Greater Manchester Police have arrested two people. Dave Thompson / PA Wire

Both were arrested in the Breightmet area and remain in custody for questioning.

Police said the victim was heading towards a bus stop in Bolton with her two young daughters and her 15-year-old son when she was attacked on Sunday afternoon.