Two people have been arrested in connection with a hate crime which left a 39-year-old mother fighting for her life.
A 28-year-old man is being held by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of racially aggravated GBH and racially aggravated assault in connection with the hate crime assault in Bolton.
A 26-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated common assault, police said.
Both were arrested in the Breightmet area and remain in custody for questioning.
Police said the victim was heading towards a bus stop in Bolton with her two young daughters and her 15-year-old son when she was attacked on Sunday afternoon.
