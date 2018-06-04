1: Who was the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent?
2: How much is Wiltshire Police’s response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack expected to cost?
3: The Government is to sell off a £2.6 billion stake owned by taxpayers in which bank?
4: Which singer-songwriter is the most likely act to deny The Greatest Showman soundtrack an 18th non-consecutive week at number one in the albums chart?
ANSWERS
1: Comedian Lost Voice Guy, whose name is Lee Ridley.
2: £7.5 million.
3: Royal Bank of Scotland.
4: Ben Howard.
Comments