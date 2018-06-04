1: Who was the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent?

2: How much is Wiltshire Police’s response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack expected to cost?

3: The Government is to sell off a £2.6 billion stake owned by taxpayers in which bank?

4: Which singer-songwriter is the most likely act to deny The Greatest Showman soundtrack an 18th non-consecutive week at number one in the albums chart?

ANSWERS

1: Comedian Lost Voice Guy, whose name is Lee Ridley.

2: £7.5 million.

3: Royal Bank of Scotland.

4: Ben Howard.