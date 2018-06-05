Two men charged with the murders of gangland figures Paul Massey and John Kinsella will appear in court later.

Steven Boyle and Mark Fellows are both charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Boyle, 35, of Sandy Way, Heywood, in Manchester, is due before magistrates in Liverpool after he was charged over the killings on Monday.

Fellows, 37, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for a hearing.

Massey, 55, was shot dead at his home address on Manchester Road in Clifton on Sunday July 26 2015.

A murder investigation was launched and inquiries have been carried out by Greater Manchester Police and Merseyside Police.

Kinsella, 53, died after being shot while walking his dog with his partner on a footpath, near to the St Helens Linkway and the M62 motorway in Rainhill, Merseyside, at 7am on Saturday May 5 2018.

Five other people arrested last week have been released under investigation.