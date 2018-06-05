Newspapers across the north of England have joined forces to call on Theresa May to “get a grip” after chaos continued on the rail network.

Some 25 titles called on the Prime Minister to lead an emergency summit in Downing Street this week to find a solution to the crisis, and urged a review of rail franchising.

The group also demanded the trans-Pennine high-speed line is prioritised over London’s Crossrail II and devolution of more powers over transport.

Commuters at Bolton train station try to board a packed Northern Rail train (LBC)

Northern Rail was also urged to clarify its plans for a compensation scheme for passengers.

The Manchester Evening News, Liverpool Echo and Yorkshire Post were among the papers calling for action after passengers across the north were hit by crippling disruption following the introduction of a new rail timetable.

They said Transport Secretary Chris Grayling should take accountability for the rail chaos and told Mrs May it was time to “get a grip”.