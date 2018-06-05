Thousands of steelworkers’ jobs in towns and cities across the country are under threat because of the tariffs imposed on EU goods by US President Donald Trump, a new study shows.

The GMB union listed Parliamentary constituencies most at risk from job losses because of the tariffs on steel and aluminium products.

The top five were Aberavon in south Wales, Scunthorpe, Newport East, Corby and Rotherham.

The steel industry supports more than 34,000 jobs, with annual wages of more than £1 billion, and £230 million paid in tax and national insurance contributions, said the union.

General secretary Tim Roache said: “These figures hammer home the potential harm of Donald Trump’s tariffs, which could have a devastating impact on jobs, steel communities and the wider UK economy.

“The Government needs to stand up for our steel industry and UK manufacturing, not leave us at the whim of a protectionist president who will only ever put America first.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will attack the tariffs when he addresses the annual conference of the GMB in Brighton later on Tuesday.