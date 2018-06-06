The funeral of World Cup winner Ray Wilson is being held in the town where he made his name as a footballer.

The 1966 hero, often described as England’s greatest left back, died after a battle with dementia aged 83.

The service for the MBE is being held at Huddersfield Crematorium, starting at 12.30pm.

Wilson was born in Derbyshire and played for Huddersfield Town, Everton, Oldham Athletic and Bradford City.

Ray Wilson, right, helps Geoff Hurst raise Bobby Moore onto their shoulders after the famous 4-2 win over West Germany (PA)

He played for England 63 times and was the side’s oldest player in the 4-2 win over West Germany in the World Cup Final.

After he retired from the game he ran an undertakers, keeping a lower media profile than his England team-mates, and lived in Slaithwaite near Huddersfield.

He and his widow Pat had two sons.

His family has asked for donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Society in lieu of flowers, and they have asked people not to wear black.