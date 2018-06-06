Former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has said US special counsel Robert Mueller’s team is trying to frame President Donald Trump.

Mr Giuliani, who has been serving as Mr Trump’s lawyer amid the Russian collusion scandal, said in Israel that Mr Mueller’s team includes “13 highly partisan Democrats … (who) are trying very very hard to frame him to get him in trouble when he hasn’t done anything wrong”.

Speaking to the Globes capital market conference in Tel Aviv, Mr Giuliani said the US leader has the power to pardon himself, but will not, because he is innocent.

Mr Giuliani said there were several ‘partisan Democrats’ on Mr Mueller’s team (AP)

The speech marks the latest in Mr Giuliani’s often contradictory comments surrounding the probe into Russia’s potential meddling in US elections.

Mr Giuliani has become a lightning rod during his tenure on Trump’s team, drawing the president’s ire for a series of scattershot interviews.