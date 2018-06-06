A 100-year-old woman who had her neck broken in a street robbery has died.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries in the attack on May 28 and died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Derbyshire Police said.

ICYMI Zofija Kaczan, the 100-year-old victim of a robbery in a #Derby street, sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, particularly around an abandoned beige Seat Leon. https://t.co/A4Imn8KdN7 pic.twitter.com/t75Qi5rW7Q — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) June 6, 2018

She also suffered bruising to her face when she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her green handbag snatched at 8.45am close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby.

The bag, which is made of fake leather and has gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Zofija Kaczan’s green handbag was stolen when she was attacked but later found discarded nearby (Derbyshire Police/PA)

A 39-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation, the force confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’ath, who is leading the investigation, said: “This crime is absolutely horrific.

“Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting.

“There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice.”

Mr De’ath added: “We have a number of leads that we are pursuing and a post-mortem will take place to determine a cause of death.”

Police are appealing for any dash cam or CCTV footage of a Seat Leon car seen close to where Zofija Kaczan was attacked (Derbyshire Police/PA)

Police are still keen to speak to anyone who saw a beige Seat Leon car which was found close to the scene of the mugging.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage that shows the vehicle with the registration plate SL02 KVZ to come forward.