An MP has criticised a “Dickensian” council for accepting an anonymous donation of a Rolls Royce for use as the Lord Provost’s car.

Glasgow City Council said the Rolls Royce Ghost will replace one of the council’s Volkswagen Phaetons that was due to have its lease renewed and expects the move will save the city money.

The car, which bears the council’s unique ‘G0’ number-plate, will be used by the Lord Provost and other city representatives for appropriate civic duties as well as VIPs requiring transportation around the city.

It comes as the council prepares to increase nursery fees by 57%, sparking outrage among affected parents.

Labour MP Paul Sweeney suggested the car should be auctioned to offset such costs.

He tweeted: “It’s Dickensian to have the Lord Provost of Glasgow swanning around in a new 8 mpg chauffeur driven Rolls Royce while local council services are cut by SNP austerity.

“Nursery fees doubled and free swimming for kids the latest cuts. Auction it off to fund services for Glaswegians.”

Local councillors also voiced their concerns on twitter.

Labour councillor Eva Murray tweeted: “Kids & pensioners have had their free swimming removed & childcare costs have been doubled in our city but everyone, it’s all good, we’ve accepted a car that costs £235K, is awful for the environment & won’t even say who’s donating it.

“You couldn’t make it up.”

Conservative councillor Thomas Kerr tweeted: “When the civic head of GCC is donated a car worth more than £230,000, it is expected that the source of that donation is declared.

“We need real transparency over this and for the source of this donation to be publicly declared.”

Glasgow City Council said it expects the car will save the city money.

Lord Provost Eva Bolander said: “On behalf of the city, I’d like to thank the donor for their civic generosity and philanthropy.

“I want Glasgow to show its best face to the world and this gift will help us do that. It’s a show-stopping car and a tremendous asset.”