Banners have been unfurled at the top of Grenfell Tower emblazoned with the message: “Forever in our hearts”.

With just days to go until the one year anniversary of the disaster, the banners – including one with a green heart – mark the start of the covering up of the top part of the tower.

The majority of the charred remains of the tower has been covered with white sheeting, and there is an expectation it will be fully covered in time for commemorations next week.

Crowds take pictures of the banners, unveiled on one side of the building (Yui Mok/PA)

It is understood banners will appear on all four sides of the tower, covering the top four floors.

Residents had previously voiced concerns that the tower should be allowed to remain uncovered as a reminder of what happened.