The family of an elderly burglary victim who suffered broken bones in her neck and back have issued a statement condemning the “disgusting” attack.

Detectives have named Nicholas Mason, aged 43, as a prime suspect after pensioner Veronica Eustace was seriously assaulted in her home in South Yardley, Birmingham, on Tuesday.

The 86-year-old victim was badly injured during a burglary attempt in Greenwood, just off Blakesley Road, at around 6.30am.

In a statement issued through West Midlands Police, Mrs Eustace’s family said: “We feel physically sick at what this man has done to our Mom.

“She only celebrated her 86th birthday two weeks ago, with all of her family around her in her home where she felt safe.

“If he’d have just taken money we could have replaced it but we can’t fix this.”

Family handout photo of Veronica Eustace, who is being treated for fractures to her neck and back after an attempted break-in at her Birmingham home. (West Midlands Police/PA)

Urging Mason to give himself up, Detective Sergeant Tom Lyons said: “Mrs Eustace was left with nasty injuries in her own home – the place she should feel the safest – and we are determined to find who was responsible.

“It appears that nothing was taken which makes the attack even more disturbing. We have a number of active lines of enquiry and are keen to locate this man as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone with information which will assist our investigation to contact us on 101.

“I would also urge Nicholas Mason to do the right thing and hand himself in.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 43-year-old Nicholas Mason is urged to ring Force CID at Stechford on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Members of the public are being advised to call officers if they see Mason, rather than approach him.