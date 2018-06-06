This year’s must-have toys for Christmas have been revealed – 200 days before the big day – with unicorns set to feature highly on wishlists.

According to Argos, 2018 is the “year of the unicorn” with four toys based on the mythical steed included on its list this year, from the My Lovely Unicorn Electric Ride-On to the quirkier Poopsie unicorn who poos glitter.

A range of dinosaur-themed Fingerlings and the LOL Surprise Under Wraps from the collective favourites have also made the list, while TV stars Paw Patrol return with the new Rescue Fire Truck Playset.

Boxer the playful robot, the Treasure X 3-Pack Chest which lets children dig for gold-dipped treasure, and the latest Lego City Arctic Mobile Exploration Base are also predicted to be big sellers.

A collection of the top toys as decided by Argos buyers for 2018 (Argos/PA)

Juliet Ward, head of toy buying at Argos, said: “The list shows how toys are continuing to progress with interactive items amongst the most popular.

“We’re also seeing the modernisation of more classic and traditional toys resulting in a varied and extensive list – everything from Boxer the mischievous robot to the Tiny Treasures Doll which looks and smells just like a real baby.

“Social media trends are influencing toys more than ever before, such as the unicorn craze which has inspired great products like the Vtech Fantasy Unicorn and the My Lovely Unicorn Electric Ride-On.

“The pocket-money-friendly collectibles craze also continues to evolve and succeed with LOL Surprise, Fingerlings and the Treasure X 3-Pack Chest all must-have toys for this year.”

John Baulch, founder of Toy World magazine, added: “The Top Toys list for this year shows just how much toymakers are innovating and evolving to keep up with current trends, whether this be through the dominance of unicorns or the rise of technology in interactive toys like Boxer.”

The Top Toys for 2018 are:

– Fingerlings Untamed T-Rex £16.99

– Vtech Fantasy Unicorn £49.99

– Fingerlings Untamed Dino Cage £39.99

– Paw Patrol Rescue Fire Truck Playset £69.99

– Nerf Laser Ops Two-Pack £49.99

– Chad Valley Tiny Treasures Doll £49.99

– LEGO City Arctic Mobile Exploration Base £84.99

– Fingerlings Hugs £29.99

– Boxer £79.99

– LOL Surprise Under Wraps £14.99

– Treasure X 3-Pack Chest £29.99

– Poopsie Unicorn Surprise £49.99

– My Lovely Unicorn Electric Ride-On £229.99