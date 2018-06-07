Rebellion and rancour over the Prime Minister’s latest Brexit moves and the death of a 100-year-old woman mugged on the “wild” streets of Britain make headlines on Thursday.

Brexiteers have accused Theresa May of deception after leave-supporting ministers were not shown an important policy document until hours before it was published, The Times reports.

Tomorrow's front page: May accused of deceiving ministers over Brexit; Mary Wilson, widow of the Labour prime minister Harold Wilson, has died at 102 after a stroke

The Daily Telegraph says the PM is dealing with open rebellion from her Brexit Secretary, David Davis, over “backstop” plans for the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Davis in public battle with May over Brexit

The death of a 100-year-old widow after she was mugged for her handbag leads The Sun, which says Zofija Kaczan was a casualty of the “sickening” rise of violent street crime in Britain.

The Daily Express also leads on Mrs Kaczan’s death under the banner: “Britain’s violent crime crisis”.

100 year old dies after Street mugging

The Daily Mail leads with concerns over rising violent crime for a second day, its front page filled with an image of a machete-wielding robber it says personifies the “wave” of offences sweeping the country.

And the Metro reports how Paul Kohler, a lecturer who suffered a brutal burglary that attracted widespread media attention, has launched legal action over the closure of police stations.

Battle to save our cop shops

In other news, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has told The Guardian Mrs May has decided to give the NHS a “significant increase” in spending.

May will give NHS significant budget increase Hunt reveals

Google is bracing for punitive action by the EU’s competition watchdog over allegations it abused its dominance through the Android operating system, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday June 7

Nearly four million adults in Britain have needed to use food banks, the equivalent to one in 14, a poll by The Independent suggests.

Almost 4 million in UK forced to use food banks

The Daily Mirror reports on the case of a British Airways pilot who faces jail after being found drunk in the cockpit of a 300-seat jet.

Pilot 4 Times drink drive limit

The i leads with the results of a large survey that shows students are happier and have a greater sense of wellbeing if they have more lectures.

Thursday's front page: Huge students survey reveals students are happier when they work more hours

And the Daily Star covers a major fire at the luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel in London after Robbie Williams was reportedly forced to flee.