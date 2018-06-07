Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, have been charged with murder in connection with the death of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens in Ipswich.

The 17-year-old, described as a “well-mannered, polite young man” by his mother, died in hospital after being stabbed as he walked away from a parade of shops on Saturday afternoon.

Suffolk Constabulary have arrested a total of eight people as part of a murder probe.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ stepmother Helen Forbes (left) and mother Sharon Box (Joe Giddens/PA)

The teenage suspect of no fixed abode and co-defendant Aristote Yenge, 22, from Colchester, will appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, each charged with murder, the force said.

On Wednesday, police arrested a further two people, a 17-year-old boy in Stowmarket and a 23-year-old man in Ipswich, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Meanwhile, three men aged 41, 20 and 18 also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been released on bail until July 4.

A 36-year-old woman from Essex arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting an offender was released under investigation after being questioned.

Police have remained in the area to reassure the public and detectives are continuing to seek information from the public, especially from anyone with CCTV, dash cams, or mobile phone footage from the area that afternoon and evening.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens’ mother Sharon Box sits behind a photo of the 17-year old (right) and his twin brother Tyler (Joe Giddens/PA)

According to police, Tavis had been returning from shops in Queen’s Way when he was attacked by two males riding bicycles.

The assailants were then joined by four to five other males who further assaulted him, before all the attackers fled.

Tavis was found injured in Packard Avenue and was rushed to Ipswich Hospital for treatment where he later died.

A post-mortem found he died of a single stab wound.

Anyone with information about Tavis’s death is asked to contact the force’s major investigation team via mipp.police.uk/operation/804 or by calling 101 and quoting reference number 30192/18.