A British artist has been arrested in Italy after allegedly attempting to steal a luxury motor boat at a resort favoured by the rich and famous, according to reports.

Larissa Watson, 50, is said to have been spotted setting off in a 150,000 euro (£132,000) Sangermani Daycruiser that belonged to a rental company in Portofino.

A quick-thinking harbour worker is reported to have become suspicious and bounded along the dock to jump on board and steer the vessel back to its mooring.

The painter, who has been dubbed the “Portofino Pirate” by local media, was charged with theft after the incident on Monday, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Captain Simone Clemente told the paper: “Nothing like this has happened before in Portofino, it’s very unusual.

“By looking through her Facebook and Instagram accounts we found that she had done navigation courses in the past and knew how to handle a boat.”

According to a biography on riseart.com, the award-winning artist has exhibited extensively in Britain, Europe, the US and Japan.