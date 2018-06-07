This a list of the House of Fraser stores identified for closure under the proposal:
– Altrincham
– Aylesbury
– Birkenhead
– Birmingham
– Bournemouth
– Camberley
– Cardiff
– Carlisle
– Chichester
– Cirencester
– Cwmbran
– Darlington
– Doncaster
– Edinburgh Frasers
– Epsom
– Grimsby
– High Wycombe
– Hull
– Leamington Spa
– Lincoln
– London Oxford Street
– London King William Street
– Middlesbrough
– Milton Keynes
– Plymouth
– Shrewsbury
– Skipton
– Swindon
– Telford
– Wolverhampton
– Worcester
Comments