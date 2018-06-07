A man has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted murder after a baby and a woman were stabbed.

Rehan Khan, 25, was presented at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of attacking the 32-year-old woman and the boy at a home in Feltham, west London, court officials said.

Rehan Khan was charged after attending a police station (Met Police/PA)

Khan was arrested when he attended a police station on Wednesday, following the incident two days earlier.

The baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition, while the woman is still in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Khan, of Feltham, will appear in custody at the Old Bailey on July 5.