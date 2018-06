You can lead a horse to water, but if you are heading along the River Eden this weekend it will be somewhat busier than usual.

Thousands of travellers and other spectators are expected to head to the Appleby Horse Fair in Cumbria, held annually around the first week of June.

Horses are washed in the river Eden during the first day of the Horse Fair in Appleby, Cumbria (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The fair begins on Thursday with the main events held from Friday to Sunday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People are advised against bringing dogs to the fair ‘as they can spook horses’ (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Local police also advise people to drive safely along the roads in the town of Appleby (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Horse Fair is an annual gathering of travellers (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The RSPCA has 31 officers attending the event from England and Wales (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Numerous stalls including music, clothing and equestrian-related goods will occupy the town over the weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

And warm temperatures on the first day of the fair left some needing to cool down (Owen Humphrys/PA)