Stormy Daniels’s claim she had sex with Donald Trump is not credible because she is a porn actress, a lawyer for the US president has said.

Rudy Giuliani said Ms Daniels’s work as an adult film actress “entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight”.

Ms Daniels has said she had sex with the married Mr Trump in 2006, a claim the president denies.

Mr Giuliani said the 130,000 dollars (£96,000) that Ms Daniels was paid as part of a nondisclosure agreement to quash her accusations before the 2016 presidential election was “like a nuisance thing”.

Rudy Giuliani (Andrew Harnik/AP)

He said if her claims could be proven, she would have been paid millions of dollars.

Mr Giuliani’s comments on Wednesday at a conference in Tel Aviv drew a heated response from Ms Daniels’s lawyer, who on Thursday said Mr Trump should fire him.