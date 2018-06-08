Three men have been charged with fraud offences linked to the Grenfell Tower disaster.

Abolaji Onafuye, 54, of Gorleston Street, West Kensington, Koffi Kouakou, also 54, of Elizabeth Court, south west London, and Abdelkarim Rekaya, 28, of Lots Road, Chelsea, are due before magistrates in Westminster on Friday charged with fraud by false representation.

Onafuye is facing two counts of the charge, while Rekaya is also charged with obtaining leave by deception.

Five other people arrested by police have been released on bail (Yui Mok/PA)

A fourth man – Yonatan Eyob, 25, of no fixed abode – is also due in court accused of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property and failing to supply a PIN code of a mobile phone contrary to section 49 of RIPA.

Five other people – four men and a woman – who were arrested on Thursday as part of the investigation have been released on bail, police said.