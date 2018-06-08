A woman alleged to have been at the centre of a love triangle which ended in murder has appeared in court to deny an offence of incitement.

Sarah Bramley, 29, of Langdale Road, Darlington, was charged having encouraged or assisted the commission of an offence by sending her jealous ex-partner a photograph of her performing a sex act on her new lover.

Last year, David Jeet Saunders, 33, was handed a life sentence for murdering Michael Lawson, 34, after he lay in wait for him in a Darlington street and stabbed him once in the heart last July.

Saunders was jailed for a minimum of 22-and-a-half years at Teesside Crown Court.

David Jeet Saunders was jailed for life for murdering his love rival, Michael Lawson (Durham Constabulary/PA)

Bramley, wearing a pink shirt and dark skirt and watched by members of Mr Lawson’s family in the public gallery, appeared at the same court to plead not guilty.

The particulars of the charge state that she sent Saunders a photo of herself performing a sex act with Mr Lawson, then put Mr Lawson “out into the street” knowing Saunders had repeatedly made threats against him, and she said “feel free to assault him”.

Her case was adjourned until October 25 when it will be heard by Judge Stephen Ashurst, who heard the original murder case.

Bramley was granted unconditional bail ahead of the trial, which is expected to last two or three days.