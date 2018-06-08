David Douglas Duncan, who helped change the role of war photography by exposing the anguish of soldiers in Korea and Vietnam, has died at the age of 102.

Mr Duncan died in a French hospital from complications as a result of a lung infection, according to Jean-Francois Leroy, director of the Visa pour l’Image photography festival.

A close friend of Picasso, Mr Duncan also used his photos to chronicle the artist’s life and work.

His images of the 1968 Democratic and Republican conventions and how they represented America were also widely celebrated.

Mr Duncan’s most influential work was as a combat photographer. Instead of portraying soldiers as heroes, he showed them as ordinary humans, tormented or courageous on the battlefield, and exhausted or fearful behind the scenes.

His archive is held at the University of Texas at Austin.