US president Donald Trump has said he may pardon late heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali.

Mr Trump told reporters he is looking at “thousands of names” of people who could be granted clemency.

The American leader has already granted a posthumous pardon to boxing’s first black heavyweight champion, Jack Johnson – who was convicted of violating a law that made it illegal to transport women across state lines for “immoral” purposes.

Muhammad Ali is the most famous boxer of all time (Niall Carson/PA)

Ali, who died in 2016, refused to enter military service during the Vietnam War, declaring himself a conscientious objector.

His decision resulted in a draft-evasion conviction, and he was stripped of his heavyweight boxing crown. Ali’s legal fight ended in 1971, when the Supreme Court ruled in his favour.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump commuted the life sentence of a woman whose cause was championed by Kim Kardashian West.