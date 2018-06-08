A man has been charged with the manslaughter and robbery of a 100-year-old woman who had her neck broken when her handbag was stolen.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries in the attack on May 28 and died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, 39, has since been charged in connection with the incident after he was arrested on Thursday, Derbyshire Police said.

Arthur Waszkiewicz, of Wolfa Street, Derby, has been charged with the alleged manslaughter and robbery of 100-year-old Zofija Kaczan.The alleged incident occurred at around 8.45am on Monday, May 28, close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton. pic.twitter.com/DDWQPFBcBG — Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) June 8, 2018

Ms Kaczan was approached from behind, knocked over and had her green handbag snatched at 8.45am, close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton, Derby.

The bag, made of fake leather with gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

Zofija Kaczan’s green handbag which was stolen when she was attacked on Wednesday (Derbyshire Police/PA)

Ms Kaczan is reported to have forgiven her attacker at a mass at Royal Derby Hospital before she died.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’ath, the senior investigating officer, said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank the community for their help in this case.

“We are pleased that we have been able to bring these charges which will now be placed before the courts.”

Waszkiewicz, of Wolfa Street, Derby, will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, the force said.