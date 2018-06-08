German Chancellor Angela Merkel was among the millions of viewers watching the royal wedding, she told Theresa May.

In talks with the Prime Minister, Mrs Merkel said she tuned in to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get married and “enjoyed it very much”.

The two leaders met for talks on the margins of the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Canada.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Angela Merkel said she enjoyed the royal wedding (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A senior UK Government official said: “They discussed Russia, the importance of the rules-based order and they also discussed the royal wedding, where the Chancellor said she had watched the royal wedding from back home and she had enjoyed it very much.”

The source added: “The Chancellor raised it herself at the beginning of the meeting with the PM, saying how she had watched the wedding on TV and how much she had enjoyed it.”