Best-selling novelist Ken Follett said he was proud to be made a CBE for “doing something I love”.
The spy thriller and historical fiction writer, 69, is made a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to literature and charity.
The Cardiff-born author, known for his Century and Kingsbridge series, said: “I am very pleased and proud to receive this honour for doing something I love – making books and stories as entertaining and accessible as possible.
“Reading is a hugely important part of my life and I am glad to have helped others to enjoy it too.”
Follett’s novels include The Pillars Of The Earth, Eye Of The Needle, The Man From St Petersburg and Fall Of Giants.
