The Archers’ star Timothy Bentinck has said he was “astonished and humbled” to be made an MBE.

The actor, known for voicing the character of David Archer in the BBC Radio 4 drama, thanked those who have “supported me through the ups and downs of surviving” in his profession.

The 65-year-old, who was born on a sheep station in Tasmania, has played David in The Archers since 1982.

He also has TV credits to his name and makes regular appearance in the theatre.

Bentinck started doing voiceovers as a child and has even lent his voice to the “Mind the gap” announcement on London Underground’s Piccadilly line.

He said in a statement: “I am astonished and humbled by this award.

“It is not something I ever expected and I can only thank profusely those unknown people who proposed me, also my family and friends who have supported me through the ups and downs of surviving as an actor.”

Bentinck is made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to drama.