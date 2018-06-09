US president Donald Trump put the cat among the pigeons from the start of the G7 summit in Quebec, suggesting that former member Russia should be reinstated.

Rows over trade followed, but Mr Trump maintains that he rates his relationship with the other leaders as a “10”.

An image on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Instagram account shows a “spontaneous” meeting that resembles a stand-off.

Mrs Merkel and the IMF’s Christine Lagarde were meanwhile left looking at an empty seat before the late arrival of Mr Trump to a Gender Equality Advisory Council breakfast.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and IMF managing director Christine Lagarde wait for the arrival of Mr Trump (AP)

The US president arrives at the meeting (AP)

Mr Trump engages with Ms Lagarde (AP)

Ms Merkel looks on as Mr Trump listens to a speaker at the meeting (AP)

On the streets of Quebec, anti-G7 protesters threw flares and confronted police.

Protesters demonstrate using flares ahead of the summit (AP)

Protesters run past a line of police (AP)

In seemingly happier times, the G7 “family” poses for an official photograph.