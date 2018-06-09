More than 100,000 supporters of the Romanian government gathered in Bucharest dressed in white to protest against alleged abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors.

The ruling Social Democratic Party thinks the prosecutors have too much power and allege they have tapped phones illegally and unjustly targeted officials.

The party bussed in supporters from around the country for the rally.

Supporters wait for the rally to begin outside government headquarters in Bucharest (AP)

Oana Florea, 42, a legal expert from Bucharest, said: “Romania didn’t invent corruption.

“A lot of it has been exaggerated, as there have been acquittals.”

Last year Romania had its biggest protests since communism ended after the government tried to decriminalise official misconduct.

The office of the anti-corruption prosecutor successfully prosecuted 713 officials in 2016, including 28 mayors and a senator.

Critics say the government rally is designed to intimidate judges and Romanian president Klaus Iohannis, who supports the anti-corruption fight.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea told the crowd on Saturday the rally was organised “to defend dignity and freedom”.