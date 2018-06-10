A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in north London.

Officers were called to Green Lanes near Turnpike Lane station at about 9.45pm on Saturday where they found a “seriously injured” man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation – the 74th begun by the force since the start of 2018.

Officers believe they know the identity of the man, and formal identification and a post-mortem examination will take place.

Nearby roads – and Ducketts Common, where police believe the victim may have been stabbed – have been cordoned off while investigations are carried out.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.