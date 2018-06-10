Three of the Sunday papers lead on “connections” between the Kremlin and Leave.EU backer Arron Banks after it was reported that the millionaire businessman had had three meetings with a Russian ambassador.
The Sunday Times says the claims led to “explosive questions” about Russian attempts to influence the referendum result with the emails showing “repeated contact with officials to discuss business opportunities and issues of mutual interest”.
The Mail on Sunday carries the same story, saying that MI5 are being urged to look into the claims of “Russian meddling”.
The Observer carries a comment from an unnamed Conservative MP who said the allegations “raise urgent and troubling questions”.
The Sunday Telegraph carries a joint column from Amber Rudd and Iain Duncan Smith, who were on opposite sides of the EU referendum question, calling for Tory rebels to back Theresa May.
The Independent leads on comments made by Mrs May about immigration policies, saying she is refusing to back down over the “hostile environment” policy.
The Sunday Mirror carries an interview with Coronation Street star Bill Roache about the death of his daughter.
The Sunday People claims that a nine-year-old has needed rehab after becoming addicted to computer game Fortnite.
The Sunday Express says Theresa May has “savaged” peers about amendments to the Brexit bill.
And the Daily Star on Sunday carries a report about the alleged off-screen activities of a Love Island contestant.
