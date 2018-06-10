Three of the Sunday papers lead on “connections” between the Kremlin and Leave.EU backer Arron Banks after it was reported that the millionaire businessman had had three meetings with a Russian ambassador.

The Sunday Times says the claims led to “explosive questions” about Russian attempts to influence the referendum result with the emails showing “repeated contact with officials to discuss business opportunities and issues of mutual interest”.

The Mail on Sunday carries the same story, saying that MI5 are being urged to look into the claims of “Russian meddling”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Brexit: new secret Putin connection #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/W0auQ34MG9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 9, 2018

The Observer carries a comment from an unnamed Conservative MP who said the allegations “raise urgent and troubling questions”.

Observer front page: https://t.co/IfyXMSovIA officials had ‘multiple meetings with Russian officials’ (and for light relief – an extremely handsome World Cup wallchart) pic.twitter.com/iNnb9te4VT — Observer New Review (@ObsNewReview) June 9, 2018

The Sunday Telegraph carries a joint column from Amber Rudd and Iain Duncan Smith, who were on opposite sides of the EU referendum question, calling for Tory rebels to back Theresa May.

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH: Back May or Corbyn will get in, rebels told #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/8Sugt7hmLn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 9, 2018

The Independent leads on comments made by Mrs May about immigration policies, saying she is refusing to back down over the “hostile environment” policy.

INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY: May creates hostile environment for Javid #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fBTeijqh9v — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 9, 2018

The Sunday Mirror carries an interview with Coronation Street star Bill Roache about the death of his daughter.

The Sunday People claims that a nine-year-old has needed rehab after becoming addicted to computer game Fortnite.

SUNDAY PEOPLE: Girl,9, in rehab over Fortnite addiction #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/EfV11bZOB3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 9, 2018

The Sunday Express says Theresa May has “savaged” peers about amendments to the Brexit bill.

SUNDAY EXPRESS: May savages Lords over Brexit #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/K31xnlRF3c — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 9, 2018

And the Daily Star on Sunday carries a report about the alleged off-screen activities of a Love Island contestant.