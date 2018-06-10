England will try to end 52 years of hurt as they battle it out in Russia to lift the World Cup 2018 trophy.

Here are some key numbers:

– 64 – matches in the tournament, starting with Russia v Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14 and ending with the final in the same arena on July 15

– 32 – teams, starting in eight groups of four. England are in group G

(PA Graphics)

– 7 – the number of games the Three Lions would play in a month if they reached the final

– 52 – years since England won the World Cup in 1966

Bobby Moore lifts the trophy in 1966 (PA)

– 12 – the Three Lions’ current Fifa world ranking

– 11 – cities will be hosting games across the country, from St Petersburg in the north to Sochi in the south, to Kaliningrad in the west and Ekaterinburg in the east

– 3 – cities hosting England group games: Volgograd, Nizhny Novgorod and Kaliningrad

The new stadium in Volgograd (Dmitriy Rogulin/AP)

– 144 million – the population of Russia

– 12 – purpose-built football stadiums

– 1,075 – the distance in miles between England’s training camp in Repino, on the Gulf of Finland, and Volgograd, which will host the Three Lions’ first game

– 21 – hours it would take to drive that distance (approximately)

– 4,538 – the distance in miles that a supporter, who has tickets to all three Group G games and flies from London to Moscow first, before getting internal flights to each city via the capital, will have travelled before the knockout stages

(PA Graphics)

– 15,000 – the capacity of the fan zones in each of the three cities hosting England games

– 88 – Russian roubles to the pound (roughly)

– 337,501 – the estimated population of Iceland, the least-populated country to qualify for the tournament

– 26 years, 18 days – the average age of the England squad, the third youngest in its World Cup history

(PA Graphics)

– 17 – the number of Manchester City players in World Cup squads, making them the best represented team

– 5 – the number of Tottenham Hotspur players in the England squad, ahead of Manchester United and Manchester City on four apiece

– 19 years, eight months and seven days – the age of the youngest player in the England squad, Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the opening day

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Mike Egerton/PA)

– 4,927g – the amount of gold in the World Cup trophy, which weighs 6,175g

– 38 million dollars – the prize money for the winning team’s football association

– 15 – the number of England wins in matches against Belgium, with five draws and one loss in the other six fixtures

– 1998 – the last time England played Tunisia, winning 2-0 in a World Cup group stage game

Paul Scholes scores against Tunisa in 1998 (Adam Butler/PA)

– 2,379 – goals scored in World Cup history

– 2 – countries making their World Cup debuts in Russia – Iceland and Panama

– 1st – World Cup to feature video assistant referee (VAR) technology, which has proved controversial in some English domestic cup games

(Source: Fifa, Welcome2018)