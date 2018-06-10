A body has been found in the hunt for a 49-year-old woman who disappeared on Friday in Basildon.

Tina Cantello was reported missing on the evening of June 8 when she failed to return home from work.

Essex Police said a body was found at a property in Derby Close, Langdon Hills, just before 6pm on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The body has yet to be formally identified but the force said the search for Ms Cantello has been suspended.

Next of kin have been informed.

Ms Cantello, who was 4ft 11in tall, was last seen when she left her home in Holst Avenue, Laindon, to go to work at 5pm on Friday.