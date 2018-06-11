Almost 60 firefighters are battling a blaze at a hospital in north London.

Eight fire crews rushed to the scene at Chase Farm Hospital in Enfield at just after 10.10pm on Sunday.

London Fire Brigade said a “small part” of the two-storey building’s ground floor was alight.

It is not yet known whether anyone was evacuated as a result of the blaze, but fire crews remain at the scene.

A spokeswoman for LFB said: “Eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a hospital on The Ridgeway.

“Fire crews from Enfield, Southgate, Edmonton, Chingford and Barnet fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”