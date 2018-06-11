Two people have died in a light aircraft crash in south-east Wales.

Emergency services rushed to the incident near Raglan, Monmouthshire, at about 11.15am on Sunday.

Gwent Police said two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their relatives have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, the force added.

Gwent Police can confirm it is attending the scene of an accident involving a light aircraft in the Tregare, Raglan area and is working with emergency services at the scene. — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 10, 2018

One nearby resident spoke of seeing an aircraft flying overhead before it disappeared.

Jan Cooke told the BBC: “We were out in the garden and saw a light aircraft come over, which is normal round here.

“It was sort of a glider-type aircraft. The engine was very quiet and slow, and then the next thing we knew the engine stopped.

“I don’t know what happened next, because it sort of disappeared.”

Inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Branch were sent to the scene and will investigate the cause of the crash.