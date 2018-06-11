Malta has accused Italy of violating international norms by instructing a migrant rescue ship with 629 people aboard to stay at sea while a diplomatic standoff plays out over where it can dock.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Italy’s refusal to allow the Aquarius ship to dock at an Italian port risked “creating a dangerous situation for all those involved”.

In a statement late Sunday after speaking with his Italian counterpart, Mr Muscat refused to let the ship dock in a Maltese port, but said Malta would conduct emergency medical evacuations if necessary.

We are concerned at #Italy authorities’ directions given to #Acquarius on high seas. They manifestly go against international rules, and risk creating a dangerous situation for all those involved -JM — Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) June 10, 2018

The standoff marked the first display of Italy’s get-tough immigration policy under the right-wing League.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted Sunday that from now on, “Italy, too, begins to say NO to the trafficking of human beings”.