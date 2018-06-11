Iranian authorities have detained 27 suspected members of a terrorist group and confiscated a large amount of explosives and weapons including machine guns and grenades.

The group is reported to have planned terrorist activities last week in the capital Tehran and other major cities in the country, and is said to have issued death threats to individuals.

In June 2017, five militants linked to IS killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 50 when they stormed Iran’s parliament and a shrine to revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The death sentence has been confirmed for eight of them by Iran’s supreme court.