Jurors have been sworn in to try an alleged National Action member accused of plotting to murder MP Rosie Cooper.

Jack Renshaw, 23, of Skelmersdale, Lancashire, allegedly bought a Gladius Machete to kill Ms Cooper between June 5 and July 3 last year.

He is charged with preparing acts of terrorism as well as making a threat to kill another woman named as Victoria Henderson.

Christopher Lythgoe, 32, from Warrington, is charged with giving Renshaw permission to murder the West Lancashire MP on behalf of National Action on July 1 last year.

The pair – along with Garron Helm, 24, of Seaforth, Merseyside, Matthew Hankinson, 24, of Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, Andrew Clarke, 33, and Michal Trubini, 35, both of Warrington – are also charged with membership of the banned far right group.

On Monday, a dozen men and woman were sworn in at the Old Bailey to try the case, which is due to go on for five weeks.

Judge Mr Justice Jay sent them home until Tuesday with the warning: “The absolute rule in these courts is no research on the internet.”

He told jurors that the prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC would outline the case on Tuesday morning.

The group deny all the charges against them.