At least one person has died in a boating accident after a sinkhole developed on the bed of a north Arkansas river, creating a whirlpool.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission issued a warning for sailors on the Spring River to avoid an area known as Sadler Falls, about 150 miles north-east of Little Rock.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is asking anyone floating the Spring River in Fulton County to avoid the area near Sadler Falls. A sinkhole has opened below the falls near Dead Man's Curve. Around noon…

The commission said there was a fatal boating accident in the whirlpool on Saturday. Details of the accident have not been released.

The area has been roped off and is marked with buoys.

The commission said engineers will examine the area this week.