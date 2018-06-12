Crunch votes on Brexit and the Singapore summit dominate the front pages on Tuesday.

MPs are due to vote on key legislation as the EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns to the Commons, with Theresa May facing 48 hours of parliamentary warfare.

The Sun says MPs have a choice – between “Great Britain” or “Great Betrayal”.

Rebel Tory MPs could “destroy their Prime Minister, their Government and the Brexit the 17.4 million majority voted for”, the paper adds.

Tomorrow's front page: Here’s our message to MPs ahead of historic Brexit vote — Great Britain trusted you, now you trust Britain https://t.co/Y8dyQSgow6 pic.twitter.com/QpHuKrM5tB — The Sun (@TheSun) June 11, 2018

A similar warning features on the front of the Daily Express, which runs with the headline: “Ignore the will of the people at your peril”.

In a comment piece, the paper urges MPs to remember the result of the EU referendum when they decide which division lobby to walk into over the next 48 hours.

The Guardian says the PM has issued a “final plea” to Tory rebels not to undermine her negotiating clout with Brussels, as she faces a knife-edge result.

The Guardian front page, Tuesday 12 June 2018: May’s last-ditch plea to rebels to support Brexit withdrawal bill pic.twitter.com/62MidZ038D — The Guardian (@guardian) June 11, 2018

Meanwhile, the meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jon Un features on the front of The Times, which reports on the US president’s prediction that it could “work out very nicely” for the two countries.

Trump-Kim meeting is ‘summit of the century’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NvP17q2Ux3 — The Times of London (@thetimes) June 11, 2018

The Metro features a photo of Mr Kim posing for a selfie with Singapore’s foreign minister and reports that the despot was partying at a rooftop bar just hours before the historic summit.

Trade issues make the front of the i, which reports that Nato is in the line of fire as a “global trade war” escalates.

Health matters lead the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail, with the Mirror reporting that a saliva test could save lives by identifying men at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer, while the Mail says women who choose not to breastfeed will no longer be made to feel guilty.

The Daily Telegraph leads on its Duty of Care campaign, carrying calls by the Children’s Commissioner for social media firms to switch off addictive technology that deliberately keeps children hooked online.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that official figures show more than 2,300 doctors were refused visas in five months.