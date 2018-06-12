The Prince of Wales has shaken hands with former IRA bomber and Sinn Fein Stormont Assembly member Gerry Kelly during a visit to Belfast.

Mr Kelly escaped from the Maze Prison in 1983 while serving a jail sentence for the 1973 bombing of the Old Bailey.

He was later a senior member of Sinn Fein’s negotiating team and embraced the peace process, serving as a minister in the powersharing Executive.

The Prince of Wales shakes hands with Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin as her colleague Gerry Kelly (left) looks on at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

Charles has spoken many times about reconciliation in Ireland and has previously met Gerry Adams, offering condolences on the death of Martin McGuinness.

He began a two-day trip to Northern Ireland on Tuesday with a recital by the Ulster Orchestra in a 19th century Methodist church in Belfast which is undergoing major restoration.

Sinn Fein’s former culture minister Caral Ni Chuilin and Mr Kelly were among those to meet the royal visitor.

The Prince of Wales sits with Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, founder of the Belfast Buildings Trust, at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

The prince toured the Carlisle Memorial Church, which has served as a gateway to north Belfast since 1875.

The neo-Gothic building was at the heart of one of the most troubled parts of Belfast, Charles’s host, the Belfast Buildings Trust, said, during a 30-year conflict when there were many sectarian murders.

The Prince of Wales meets members of the Ulster Orchestra at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

In 2015, the prince visited nearby St Patrick’s Catholic Church, which was at the heart of disputes involving loyalist band parades.

He has often touched on the theme of reconciliation during recent visits to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Charles will also visit Ulster University in Coleraine, Co Londonderry, to help celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Charles and Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle, of the Belfast Buildings Trust, meet members of the Ulster Orchestra which will have a permanent home at Carlisle Memorial Church in Belfast when it has been restored (Brian Lawless/PA)

On Wednesday, he will visit Omagh Hospital in Co Tyrone and later, in the town of Omagh, will be joined by the Duchess of Cornwall to meet those affected by the 1998 Real IRA bomb which killed 29 people, one of the worst blasts of the Troubles.

At the request of the British Government, Charles and Camilla will travel to the south of the Republic for two days later this week.

Their itinerary includes the English Market in Cork City previously toured by the Queen during her groundbreaking 2011 visit, and Co Kerry, where they will see the ancestral home of 19th century Irish statesman Daniel O’Connell, Derrynane House.